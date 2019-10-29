Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lewis Green. View Sign Service Information Hixson Brothers Funeral Home 11886 Highway 84 Jena , LA 71342 (318)-992-4158 Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral services for Thomas Lewis Green, Sr., 77, of Georgetown, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Georgetown Baptist Church with the Revs. Carl Griffith and Billy Prince officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Jena.

Visitation will be from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Georgetown Baptist Church.

Thomas entered into eternity on Friday, October 25, 2019, at home with family members by his side.

He was born on March 8, 1942, in Rochelle to the union of Thomas E. and Pearl Lacaze Green. He attended Georgetown High School where he played both basketball and baseball. After being a truck driver for years, he went to work for Water Resources of Houston. In 1978, he started Tommy's Backhoe Service with a single one-ton truck, a trailer and a backhoe. Thomas ran this successful business for nearly 35 years until he retired. Not only was he a well-respected businessman, Thomas was known for donating money and time to numerous causes, with Georgetown High School being a favorite. He became a member of Georgetown Baptist Church in 2004 and was a past master of Georgetown Lodge No. 298. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Dolly and Pearl Lacaze Scott and Thomas E. Green, wife Lyndal Brandon Green, and sisters, Beatrice Faye Lee and Dollie Ruth Barnhill.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley Floyd Green, of Georgetown; two sons, Thomas L. Green, Jr., of Pineville, and Daniel M. Green and wife, Kathy, of Anacoco; stepdaughters, Lisa Metcalf of Durango, Colo., Tammy Grantham-Orr, of Haughton and Kimberly Ganey and husband, Mike, of Tyler, Texas; stepson, Michael Grantham, of Bossier City; brothers, John Scott and wife, Sylvia, of Georgetown, Daniel Scott and wife, Judy, of Alexandria, and David Scott and Brian Scott, both of Tullos; sisters, Helen Lee and husband, Robert, of Packton, Jeanette Finch and husband, Steve, of Logansport, Debbie Guerrero and husband, Art, of Colombia, Teresa Lester and husband, Albert, of Shreveport; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Mike Ganey, Aaron Green, Bobby Green, Joe Lewis, Trenton Maxwell and Tommy Prince.

Honorary pallbearers are Walter Allbritton, James Farris, Billy Glenn Floyd, Scotty Floyd, Claire Ganey, Jordanna Green, W. C. Hollaway, Tommy Hollis, Henry Maxwell, Terry Maxwell, The Rev. Warren Maxwell, Andrew Tant, Don Tant, Gary Wilson and Kevin Windham.

