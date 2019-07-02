Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Self. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Good Hope Baptist Church Graveside service Following Services Good Hope cemetery 774 Good Hope Road Anacoco , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Alton Self of Leesville, Louisiana passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 87. Tom was born near Ouiska Chitto Creek in Vernon Parish on December 16, 1931 to Ola Mae (Cryer) Self and Thomas Jefferson Self. He graduated from Anacoco High School in 1950 and went on to LSU, where he served as student body president from 1953-54.

After completing his undergraduate degree at LSU in 1954, Tom attended law school at

Upon graduation, Tom began his legal career in Many, Louisiana, where he became Assistant District Attorney, and later served as District Attorney. Tom returned to Vernon Parish after founding Liberty Federal Savings and Loan in 1976. He served as president for several years before returning to his law practice. He maintained an active practice in Leesville for many years and was well-known and respected by colleagues and members of the community.

Over the years, Tom was a devout spiritual leader in his home communities, serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Many and as a church leader and head of the cemetery committee at Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco. He was a devoted and loving spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Betty after 51 years of marriage and by his parents Thomas and Ola Mae Self.

He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law: Claiborne Self and wife Cindy, Randall Self and wife Amy, David Self and wife Rosemary; his six grandchildren: Christopher Self and wife Alyssa, Michael Self and wife Rebecca, Brandon Self and wife Ellion, Dr.Kristen Self Morvant and husband Alex, Ryan Self and Brooke Self; and his four great-grandchildren: Beau, Rosalie, Izabella and William Self.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, July 5, at Jeane Funeral Services, 100 E. Union Street, Leesville, LA. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM at Good Hope Baptist Church, with graveside services to follow at the Good Hope cemetery, 774 Good Hope Road, Anacoco, LA.

Pallbearers will be Claiborne Self, Randall Self, David Self, Christopher Self, Michael Self, Brandon Self, Walker Wright and Mike Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Self and Carl Self. Thomas Alton Self of Leesville, Louisiana passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 87. Tom was born near Ouiska Chitto Creek in Vernon Parish on December 16, 1931 to Ola Mae (Cryer) Self and Thomas Jefferson Self. He graduated from Anacoco High School in 1950 and went on to LSU, where he served as student body president from 1953-54.After completing his undergraduate degree at LSU in 1954, Tom attended law school at New York University for a year under the prestigious Root-Tilden Scholarship before leaving to serve two years as a US Army Lieutenant. During his service in Mineral Wells, Texas, Tom met and married Betty Joyce (Wester) Self. After their marriage, Tom and Betty returned to Baton Rouge where he completed his law degree at LSU in 1959.Upon graduation, Tom began his legal career in Many, Louisiana, where he became Assistant District Attorney, and later served as District Attorney. Tom returned to Vernon Parish after founding Liberty Federal Savings and Loan in 1976. He served as president for several years before returning to his law practice. He maintained an active practice in Leesville for many years and was well-known and respected by colleagues and members of the community.Over the years, Tom was a devout spiritual leader in his home communities, serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Many and as a church leader and head of the cemetery committee at Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco. He was a devoted and loving spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Tom was preceded in death by his wife Betty after 51 years of marriage and by his parents Thomas and Ola Mae Self.He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law: Claiborne Self and wife Cindy, Randall Self and wife Amy, David Self and wife Rosemary; his six grandchildren: Christopher Self and wife Alyssa, Michael Self and wife Rebecca, Brandon Self and wife Ellion, Dr.Kristen Self Morvant and husband Alex, Ryan Self and Brooke Self; and his four great-grandchildren: Beau, Rosalie, Izabella and William Self.Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, July 5, at Jeane Funeral Services, 100 E. Union Street, Leesville, LA. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM at Good Hope Baptist Church, with graveside services to follow at the Good Hope cemetery, 774 Good Hope Road, Anacoco, LA.Pallbearers will be Claiborne Self, Randall Self, David Self, Christopher Self, Michael Self, Brandon Self, Walker Wright and Mike Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Self and Carl Self. Published in Leesville Daily Leader from July 2 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for Leesville Daily Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close