Tommy Lee Bastow
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church in Leesville.

Tommy Lee Bastow, 72, of Leesville passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Tommy was born on October 20, 1947, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to his parents, Frank & Ruth Hilton Bastow.

Tommy served in the United States Air Force, and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired after serving over 20 years as a Louisiana State Trooper. He was a past master of the Leesville Masonic Lodge and was 33rd Degree Mason and member of both the York Rite and Scottish Rite, and a Shriner. He was a member of the Leesville Lions Club. He owned and operated Lifeline Medical Equipment in Leesville for over 15 years. He was also a pilot and an avid Golfer.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years; Dianne Bastow of Leesville, LA., son; Christopher Bastow and his wife Suzanne of Haughton, LA., grandson; Travis Bastow of Haughton, LA., and a host of extended family.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to the Lions Crippled Children Camp or Shriner's Children's Hospital of Louisiana.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Bastow Family at www.labbymemorial.com


Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
