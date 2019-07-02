Memorial services for Mr. V.F. Harvey, 89, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Captain W.M. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas with Dr. Jeff Taylor officiating. Mr. Harvey passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
Mr. Harvey was born February 19, 1930 in Leesville, Louisiana to Flemon Mark Harvey and Dee Jacobs.
Mr. Harvey honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and then continued his service to his country and community by serving as a police officer in Louisiana and Texas for over 20 years. One of his many passions was training horses and by all accounts he was one of the best. But his greatest passion was his family and he was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Harvey is preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Tressie Dell Harvey; brother, Milton Frances Harvey; brother, David Gene Harvey; sister, Louise Gandy.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lynette Holmes & Brannon; brother Flemon Wayne Harvey & Barbara of Reno, Nevada; brother, Jerry L. Harvey & Raetta of Leesville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Courtney Dene' and Madi Holmes; great grandchildren, Lori Nicole Burch, James Payton Randall Facello; 4 grand-puppies, Molly, Lil Man, Maggie and Max as we as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the .
A memorial guest book may be signed at www.haggardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from July 2 to July 9, 2019