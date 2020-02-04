Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgie Prewitt Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services celebrating the life of Virgie Amesses "Messie" Prewitt Smart were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Leesville, with the Reverends Craig Forque and Jesse Prewitt officiating with music led by Ben Waites. Interment followed in Castor Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers.



Pallbearers honored to serve were be Tres Smart, Jacob Smart, Kyle Piacenza, Mason Courville, Hudson Piacenza, Zachariah Smart, Daniel Hogeland, Brendon Whipkey, Ryan Davis, Paul Harwood, and Bill Johnson.



Mrs. Virgie Amesses Prewitt Smart, 79, of Leesville, passed from this life Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Amesses was the 2nd daughter of a Baptist minister, having lived around Leesville her entire life. She was a 1958 graduate of Leesville High School, where she served as Homecoming Queen in 1956; flag bearer in the Pep Squad and active in the student council. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Leesville, where she worked as educational secretary for 24 years and an active member of the church choir and benevolence committee. Messie was a very accomplished caterer and excellent cook, and was even asked to represent Vernon Parish for her chicken and dumplings. She was also a role player for military training for 17 years at Fort Polk with Cubic, now called Valiant. She adored the soldiers and was very patriotic. She led a very exciting life, getting to ride in helicopters and bombers there at Fort Polk. Messie was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend to all who knew her. Her greatest joy was found in the time spent with her family and serving others.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Cheryl; parents, Hall and Virgie Sue Evans Prewitt; grandson, William Harrison; sister, Martha, and brother, Hall Merwin.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 63 years, Harles E. Smart Sr. of Leesville; son; Harles Smart, Jr. and wife Suzy, of Gardner; his children,

M. J. Smart, Tres Smart (Dustie), Brittany Smart (Kyle Piacenza), Kaitlyn Smart (Ryan Davis), Rachel Smart (Brendon Whipkey), and Jacob Smart; extended children Chris, Marybeth, Amanda and Chandler; his grandchildren, McKenzy, Zachariah, Andie Kait, Madison, Hudson, Karson, Mason, Emilynn, Huntleigh, Oaklee; his extended grandchildren, Kenison, Jackson, Grayson, and Olivia; daughter, Donna Smart Barkley, and husband Matt, of Fort Payne, Alabama; her children, Lauren Barkley Hogeland (Daniel), Shelley Barkley, Ashley Barkley; her granddaughter, Harper; sister, Amelia Prewitt Harwood (Tom) of Lakeview, Florida; brother, Jesse Prewitt (Debbie) of Cleveland, Texas; and a host of other family members and friends.



