Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Funeral service 10:00 AM Simpson Baptist Church

Mrs. Virginia Joy Carver Spillers, daughter of the late Robert Clarence Carver and Maudie Leona Bennett Carver was born January 26th, 1947 in Leesville, Louisiana. She attended the public schools of Vernon Parish and was a graduate of Leesville High School in 1965. She was a proud Wampus Cat through and through. One of her proudest moments was being able to attend the graduation of her youngest grandson, Tyler, who graduated May 2019 as a Wampus Cat.

She was united in Holy matrimony to her high school sweetheart Murriel Ray Spillers August 20th, 1966. Murriel had joined the Air Force before they were married, and afterwards they were stationed at Bergstrom Air Force base in Austin, Texas. She had fond memories of their stay in Austin and would often speak of them. After Murriel was honorably discharged, they returned to Leesville where she later retired from the Vernon Parish School Board after many dedicated years working at both East Leesville Elementary and North Polk Elementary. She loved working with the children and cherished every hug she received from them. She loved her job and was proud to have served Vernon Parish. She lived out her days as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loving friend. Virginia and Murriel were married 53 years.

Mrs. Virginia Joy Carver Spillers, quietly departed this life and into the arms of the Lord Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at Christus Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana surrounded by the family she loved so dearly and who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Clarence Carver, mother, Maudie Leona Bennett Carver, brother, Bobby Don Carver, and sister, Pattie Rae Carver Owens.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Daughter, Melissa Ann Spillers McKinney of Anacoco, Louisiana, and Son, Brian Wesley Spillers of Simpson, Louisiana; son-in-law, Edwin Lee McKinney of Anacoco, Louisiana, and daughter-in-law, Stacey Lynn Marie Spillers of Simpson, Louisiana; Grandsons, Connor Lee McKinney, Trevor Wesley Spillers, and Tyler Patrick McKinney; Granddaughter, Brianna Elizabeth Chaumont; Great-Grandchildren, Ella and Zander; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends in whom she loved so much.

Funeral services for Virginia will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Simpson Baptist Church with Reverends Jeremy Blocker and John Hebert officiating. Burial will follow in Welcome Cemetery in Simpson under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time will be held at the church on Friday, February 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

