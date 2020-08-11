Funeral services for Wanda Jayne McNeely will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Burr Ferry Pentecostal Church with Reverend Roger Herrington and Ryan McNeely officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Mrs. McNeely's family and friends will gather for a visitation time on Monday, August 10th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the church.

Wanda was born May 12, 1952 and passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 68. She lived in Louisiana most of her life and was a member of Burr Ferry Pentecostal Church. Wanda's life was centered around her family and her church. She was blessed with the heart of a caregiver. Not only did she see to the needs of her immediate family, but she also cared for other family members as well. Wanda's family was blessed by her sweet spirit and the many wonderful meals that she lovingly prepared for them. Her children and grandchildren were her world.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Albert O'Con Sr. and Nellie Fay Strickland O'Con and brothers, Michael O'Con and Kenneth O'Con.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Miles McNeely of Hornbeck, LA,

sons, Rodney McNeely II of Hattiesburg, MS; Ryan McNeely of Hornbeck, LA; and Reese McNeely of Toro, LA, brothers, A.J. O'Con, Tommy O'Con and Gordon O'Con, sisters, Judy Lee and Janene Hamous, grandchildren, Blake McNeely, McKenzie McNeely, Kaylee McNeely, and Aubree McNeely, and a host of extended family. Pallbearers will be James Day, Douglas Scroggins, Travis Knippers, Bradley McNeely, Brannon Bennett, and Eric Wead.

