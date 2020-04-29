Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda L. Perkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda L. Perkins, 78, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Pitkin, LA. Wanda, the daughter of J. W. and Lucille (Cryer) Haymon was born on February 9, 1942, in Vernon Parish, Louisiana.

Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private family visitation will be on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 and funeral service will be on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cravens, LA with Reverend John Elliott, pastor of Lone Star Baptist Church, will preside at the service, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.

Wanda was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed quilting, crocheting and completing puzzle books. She also enjoyed canning and preserving the abundance of produce, she and her loving husband raised from their 3-acre garden. Above all, she loved spending time with family and loved ones, cooking, laughing and teaching.

Family left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tammy Lopez and husband Shawn of DeRidder, LA, Donna Butler and husband Michael of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Kaylon Lantier and husband Ben of Pitkin, LA, KaLee Fruge and husband Klayton of Leesville, LA, Christian Lopez and girlfriend Breanna Burge of DeRidder, LA, Macee Lopez of DeRidder, LA, Amanda Combs and husband David of Katy, TX; Amber Butler and fiancé Caitlin Dacus of Katy, TX, Shelby Butler and fiancé Taylor Cross of Arkansas; great grandchildren, Claire Lantier, Krista Fruge, Emma Combs; brother, Lynn Haymon and wife Retha of Merryville, LA; sister, Delora "PeeWee" Leonard of Anacoco, LA; sister-in-law and best friend, Modina Stracener of Cravens, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Perkins; father, J. W. Haymon; mother, Lucille Haymon; and her brother, Junior Haymon.

Serving as pallbearers will be Christian Lopez, James Pelt, Bruce Austin, Rodney Brack, Ricky Brack, and Braydon Brack.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Dr. Randall Duplechain for his wonderful care of Wanda. Special thanks to Clauretta, Shannon, Crystal, and Connie of Heart of Hospice.

All who loved her and knew her will miss her tremendously.

