Funeral services for Wayne Craft West will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Leesville with Reverend Jerry Penfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Self Cemetery on Hwy. 111. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mr. West will be held at the church on Monday, October 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Wayne was born August 29, 1936, to Ben and Lillie Craft West who preceded him in death. He died at home Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 58 years, Georgie Nell Harmon West. Left to cherish his memories are sons, Ben Harmon and Deborah West of Toledo Bend, LA and Wayne Darwin (Darb) and Shannon West of St. Petersburg, FL; nine grandchildren, Ricky Garcia, Holly Porter, Patrick Garcia, Annaka Raybon, Ashley Smith, Paula Veuleman, Karley Fortonato, Benjamin West, and Hannah West; thirteen great grandchildren; sisters, Magda McCormick of Many, LA and Mickey Penton of Natchitoches, LA; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Brothers, Van West, Ben (Tiny Boy) West and sister, Guinell Smart preceded him in death.

Pallbearers will be Bimbo West, Tracey Jo McCormick, John Malcolm Smart, Sonny Reichardt, Jerry Harvey, Sammy Bonnette, and Trent Harvey. Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Stevenson, Randy Beavers, Calvin Turner, Dale Wayne Johnson, Buddy Williams, and Noah Shapkoff.

Wayne was a member of FBC Leesville, LA and retired from the United Postal Service after thirty years of service. He was well respected as a family man, a hunter, and he spent many years involved in the rodeo profession. He was known throughout the state for his firearms expertise.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his honor to First Baptist Church of Leesville will be appreciated.

