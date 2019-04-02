Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Roosevelt Thomas was born on August 20, 1953, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He was one of six children.



He received his Bachelor's degree from Wiley College, TX. Afterwards, he earned his Special Education and Masters' degrees from McNeese State University. He was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, Inc. of Delta Chi Sigma Chapter.



William has been dedicated to education in the Vernon Parish District for over 40 years. Lovingly known as "Coach T" and "Chop", he was a well-respected teacher, leader, administrator and coach. His impact extended well beyond students. He also influenced faculty members and just about anyone he encountered.



William was a community member who served well and gave of himself every chance he could. He served as a city councilman where he continued his lifelong mission to help create lasting change for the city of Leesville. He was a member of Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Sons of Allen, and the Leesville Rotary club.



With William, no job was too small. From cleaning to teaching, he always put people first. Whenever he would walk into a room you could see the light shine from within. William never met a stranger. He was welcoming and enjoyed conversations with any and everyone. He was the kind of person that would make you feel like you have been life-long friends.



Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife Linda, his six children, Adrienne, Anjalicia (Onome), Nikole, Amber, William Jr., and Cody. His six grandchildren, Jakendrick, Kyson, Tega, Tejiri, Tore, and Easton.



He is survived by his siblings: Georgia, Rose(Ron), Illya (Renee), Myron( Jessica ), and Tara; Nieces and nephews; Shaun(Jennifer), Chasity (Norman), Whitney, Ashley, Julian, Jalen, Myron Jr., Mya, Sean, Serenity; great niece and nephews, Amarea, Jayden, Ian.



William R Thomas Sr., was preceded in death by his mother Bernard J Rainey Thomas, father Dr George L Thomas, grand mother Ethel Rainey, grand father William Q Rainey, grand mother Adlee Thomas, grand father Robert Thomas, niece Charmaine D Thomas; Brother Michael Thomas.





