Adele Shaw Adams, 95, passed away on 21 Nov 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Adele was born on March 4, 1925, in Ogden, Utah to Darrell Elmer and Lois Jones Shaw of Ogden. She was born in the old Dee Memorial Hospital. She attended Mound Fort and Ogden High School.



Adele married Therman Allred and later divorced. She married Bert J Adams on April 5, 1946, and was later solemnized in the Logan temple.



Adele was a lifelong resident of Ogden, Utah, raised on 12th Street around lots of cousins and her grandparents, and even great-grandmother. She revered her grandfather Miles L. Jones a mission president and patriarch, and spent many hours with those grandparents, even spending lots of time in South Fork at their cabin and met several general authorities. She even talked many times about learning to knit from Elder Charles Callis' wife.



Adele left high school to get married at the beginning of WWII and was blessed with her first child. After a divorce, she met the love of her life, Bert J. Adams who had a hard time getting her to accept marriage. They worked together and owned the Blue Bunny restaurant and ice cream parlor until the building was sold.



She was then a great mother who raised her seven children with love and care. She always taught spiritual principles and self-dependence and service and love to her children. She was a friend to everyone and always welcomed everyone to their home. She and her husband Bert served for over 20 years as volunteers at the Union Station Museum. She sold tickets and worked in the gift shop, while Bert gave tours everywhere in the museum.



Adele was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions in the church throughout her life. Adele and her husband Bert served a mission to the California Sacramento Mission which they talked about the rest of their lives. Many of those they worked with there were lifelong friends. She was active in the Girl Scouts for several years and enjoyed helping the girls. She worked in the lab at Cal Pac for many seasons. She worked for the IRS for over 20 years.



Adele is survived by two brothers, Darrell Wilber Shaw, and Clyde Shaw. Also, she is survived by six of her children: James C. Adams (Charlene), Robert D. Adams (Susan), Ellen L. A. Shurtz (Mike), Jay Russell (Russ) Adams (Mary), Douglas Manning Adams (Gabriella), Rebecca S. Caudle (Don). Adele had 36 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.



Adele is preceded in death by her husband Bert, one child, Bonnie Lou Ortegon Hess, and her three sisters and one brother. She also was preceded in death by two grandsons.



A Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 27th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Family and friends are invited to call during that time. Masks are required.



A Graveside Service will be in Ogden City Cemetery on the north end of 7th Ave. at 1:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.





