ZEVE, Adelina Castillo, 94, of Albuquerque, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Adelina was a native of Albuquerque, born to Amarante and Josephine Castillo. She is survived by her son, Zachary Zeve of Albuquerque. Adelina was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Zeve. She will be laid to rest alongside Bernard privately at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, November 30, 2020.





