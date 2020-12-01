It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby girl Alaina. Some people only dream of angels we held one in our arms. Born nearly fifteen weeks early and weighing 1lb, 1oz. Alaina was still able to grip her mother's fingers and respond to her father's voice during her brief stay on earth. She had a head of dark hair and the cutest little nose. Alaina received her wings Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. Alaina is survived by parents Robert and Stephanie Hearns, her siblings Alysea, Aaliyah, Rosemary and Robert IV, grandparents Donna Kennedy, Yolanda Hearns, Robert (Mia) Hearns, Aunts Tami (Nick) Carmen, and DaCoshia, Uncle David Jr. (Brenda) cousins Raymond, Kiara, Olivia, Armani, Jermarie, Ricky, Carmelo, and Corleone. Predeceased by her grandfather David Kennedy Sr.

