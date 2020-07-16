Mr. Albert (Al) Edward Sides, 85, of Concord, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.



A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Randy Wall, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.



Mr. Sides will lie in state at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.



Al was born on December 25, 1934 in Concord, NC to the late Homer J. and Abbie Seamone Sides. He is also preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters.



Al served in the US Army 1952-1954, where he was stationed in Japan during the Korean conflict. Ann Street United Methodist Church was a large part of Al's life, he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustee's and Chair of the Pastor Parish Committee for many years. He also had a passion for Atlanta Braves baseball, even having his own "brick" at the new stadium. Al was USSSA certified umpire, enjoying umpiring baseball, softball and basketball games-from church league up to the minor leagues. He retired from Cannon Mills after 46 years and enjoyed spending time on the lawn mower or in his Jeep.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Waddell Sides; daughter, LouAnne Sides Alexander (Robert Keith); sons, Perry Randall "Randy" Sides (Jan Melton), Martin Anderson Sides, Cary Dean Sides (Joy Henderson); sisters, Mildred Mullis, Patricia Hallman (Jim); brother, Warnie Sides (Carol); grandchildren, Amber Mullis (Kevin), David Sides (Katie); Lindsay Gordon (Tyler), Lana Pommerening (Rory), Lacy Keene (Jonathan), Justin Sides, Brandon Sides; great-grandchildren, Shayla and Landon Mullis, Maddie and Wyatt Gordon, Allie, Jaylee and Hunter Keene, one on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 335 Ann St. NW, Concord, NC 28025.

