Albert L. McNiel, aka "Mac", 79, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, with his wife at his side.
He was born in Brownfield, TX Saturday, September 14, 1940, but always claimed New Mexico as his home. Albert and his siblings had an adventurous early life, residing in railroad car living quarters on site at "The Crusher" Sais, New Mexico, where his father was construction superintendent for Sharp and Fellows, providing rock ballast for the Santa Fe Railway, and many different construction sites throughout the U.S. where new highways and bridges were being constructed. He and his brothers received no preference – in fact worked harder – when employed by their Dad.
His education began in the one room stone schoolhouse at Scholle, New Mexico, graduated from Mountainair High School, and completed his Bachelor's degree from Eastern New Mexico University. His career began teaching High School (Firebaugh CA, Van Horn, TX) then a lifetime career in Real Estate Appraisal. He received a Residential Member (R.M.) designation from the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisal. Albert had extensive experience as an independent Real Estate Appraiser, Right of Way Agent, Review Appraiser with several agencies, including the New Mexico State Highway Department, Imperial County (CA), Bureau of Indian Affairs, US Army Corps of Engineers, Harvey Cornell Associates, Bernalillo County Public Works, and McNiel Appraisal.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Lewie McNiel; brother, Bob McNiel; and infant great-niece, Katie Coffman. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Penny) McNiel; his sisters, Pat McNiel Nelson (Harold), Janis McNiel Ard (Robert); brother, Roger McNiel (Janet), and sister-in-law, Candace Burlison. His very special family included nieces and nephews: Danny McNiel (Rosanne), Jerry Nelson, Bobbie Sue Nelson, Debbie McNiel Coffman (Mike), Donna McNiel, Patrick McNiel (Andrea), Neil Ard (Tommy), Kristy Ard Unger (David), Jay Burlison, Kelly Burlison, Mike Burlison (Tammy), Carl Bischoff, Todd Bischoff (Pam) as well as their families, great nieces and nephews.
Albert loved fishing, from Conchas and Heron Lakes, NM to Kentucky Lake and Lake Eufala. He instilled a love of fishing and the great outdoors in his great-nephew Keven who accompanied him, starting at an early age. He enjoyed photography, especially classic black and white, BBQ grilling, and Lobo football games with a great group of tailgate fans. His life was enriched by lifetime friendships, with grade school buddies, Pi Kappa Alpha brothers, NM Highway Department associates, and Eastern New Mexico University alumni, many of whom kept in touch in recent years with reunions and group lunches.
The family sends heartfelt gratitude to the Presbyterian Hospice team, and Taylor from Right at Home for their professional and compassionate care for Albert. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Humane Association-New Mexico, Alzheimer's Association
, NM Chapter, or the charity of choice
. Due to current COVID restrictions, limiting travel for out of state family, a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.