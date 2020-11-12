Aleisha Autumn Cabaness-Miles died peacefully at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday November 4th, 2020. She was 42 years old. Aleisha was born on April 29th, 1978 in Bountiful, Utah to her mother Hollis Ann Cabaness. And was adopted by her father Kipp Cabaness and was raised in Bountiful, Utah. She graduated from Woods Cross High School in 1996, where she lettered in Volleyball. She married Jacob Russel Miles on April 23, 2005. Aleisha was a dedicated mother and wife. She was a humanitarian helping anyone who needed it, whether she knew them or not. Her personality and her love for her fellow man made her a unique person. Aleisha had a bright and energetic personality and was known to her family and friends as someone who would help them through the problems in their life. Aleisha lived a full life spending time with her family and friends. Aleisha is survived by her husband Jake Miles, her two children Xaenin aka X (13) and Tiyek aka Hot-Dog (8), her parents Kipp and Hollis Cabaness, and her brothers JJ (Tiffanie) Oladi and Dane (Julia) Cabaness. She was preceded in death by her sister Kela-Ann, and her Brother Jayshon.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday November 17, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Wednesday morning from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the Farmington Ward Chapel, 347 South 200 West, Farmington, Utah.
The Family asks, in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made in her name at any America First Credit Union to help with final expenses.