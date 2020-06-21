Alemka "Alma" Keskic, 57, of Rockford, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Alemka was born in Vitez, Bosnia. She married the love of her life, Vlado Keskic on May 10, 1989. She was a talented singer. Alma was known to be a crochet & knitting artist. Alemka was a classic beauty, who loved to wear her jewelry and dress for the occasion. Alma was dedicated to helping others, and worked at various nursing homes in the Rockford area as a dietary aide and in custodial maintenance. As a mother Alemka's dedication was unparalleled. She often worked long hours at numerous jobs, and would spend her time as an attentive and supportive mother. She showed her love through her cooking, and was an amazing chef.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vlado Keskic; her children, Frank Keskic, Niza Ramic, Zineta Rizvanovic, Bozana Rasinski, Biljana Keskic, and Donna Keskic. She is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Steven, Svetlana, Merced, and Matthew.

Private family burial at Cedar Bluff Cemetery.

