1/1
Alfred James "Al" Borza
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Alfred "Al" James Borza, loving husband and step-father of two, passed away at age 92.

Alfred was born on November 16, 1928 in Mt Pleasant, PA to John and Elizabeth (Piatnica) Borza. He graduated from Cecil High School and joined the Navy in 1947. Al served on the USS Charr, a naval submarine with the Pacific Fleet, and attended the Naval Electronics Material School.

He lived many years of his life in Lawrence, PA and worked at Pennsylvania Transformer Technology in Canonsburg until his retirement.

Al married Mary Lou Wells in 1978 and they spent over 35 years living together in a charming yellow house on Greenwood Avenue in Bridgeville. A fastidious man, Al maintained his yard, home, and papers with care and attention. Al enjoyed dinners out with Mary Lou, swimming in their pool, and "pitching shoes" at the Washington County Horseshoe Club. His sweet tooth was remarkable. He was as decent and even-tempered a man as there ever was. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was fondly known as Uncle Al.

The couple left their beloved yellow house in 2016 and moved to Country Meadows in Bridgeville, where they renewed their wedding vows on February 15, 2020.

Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Wells Borza who passed on May 16, 2020 at his side, and his step-son Anthony "Tony" Zorzi. He is the last of his immediate family and preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth, father John, brother William "Fuzz" Borza, sister Gertrude (John) Kozak, sister Pauline (Ike) Orell, and sister Dorothy (Gerold) Havelka. He is survived by his devoted step-daughter Anita (Ronald) Foor, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends are welcome at the Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral Home, 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (412-221-3800) on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
01:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Interment
02:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved