On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Alfred "Al" James Borza, loving husband and step-father of two, passed away at age 92.



Alfred was born on November 16, 1928 in Mt Pleasant, PA to John and Elizabeth (Piatnica) Borza. He graduated from Cecil High School and joined the Navy in 1947. Al served on the USS Charr, a naval submarine with the Pacific Fleet, and attended the Naval Electronics Material School.



He lived many years of his life in Lawrence, PA and worked at Pennsylvania Transformer Technology in Canonsburg until his retirement.



Al married Mary Lou Wells in 1978 and they spent over 35 years living together in a charming yellow house on Greenwood Avenue in Bridgeville. A fastidious man, Al maintained his yard, home, and papers with care and attention. Al enjoyed dinners out with Mary Lou, swimming in their pool, and "pitching shoes" at the Washington County Horseshoe Club. His sweet tooth was remarkable. He was as decent and even-tempered a man as there ever was. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was fondly known as Uncle Al.



The couple left their beloved yellow house in 2016 and moved to Country Meadows in Bridgeville, where they renewed their wedding vows on February 15, 2020.



Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Wells Borza who passed on May 16, 2020 at his side, and his step-son Anthony "Tony" Zorzi. He is the last of his immediate family and preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth, father John, brother William "Fuzz" Borza, sister Gertrude (John) Kozak, sister Pauline (Ike) Orell, and sister Dorothy (Gerold) Havelka. He is survived by his devoted step-daughter Anita (Ronald) Foor, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.



Family and friends are welcome at the Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral Home, 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (412-221-3800) on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.



