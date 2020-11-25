Alfred James (Jim) Pendray



July 4, 1943 - November 21, 2020



Jim's journey of life came to an end on November 21, 2020 when he passed away peacefully with his wife, Pat, at his side. In the end, it was Jim's 8+ year battle with Parkinson's Disease that got the best of him, but his determination to fight the disease was inspiring to all those around him.



Jim was born on the 4th of July, 1943 in Delta, Utah, and spent his early years in the small railroad town of Lynndyl, Utah, where his father, Robert Pendray, worked as a chief clerk for the Union Pacific Railroad and his mother, Christine, was a school teacher. As a teenager, Jim lived in Orem, Utah, where he was both a football and baseball letterman for the Orem High School Golden Tigers.



Jim met the love of his life and his college sweetheart, Patricia Elaine Pendray, during their freshman year at Utah State University. Two years later, Jim and Pat were married and had 57 wonderful years of life together. After obtaining his MBA at the University of Utah in 1967, Jim and Pat settled down in Salt Lake City where he worked for the EIMCO Corporation. Ten years later, Jim and Pat moved to Orem, Utah, where Jim began a real estate construction and development partnership with his brother, Robert. This venture took Jim back to his roots in 1979 with the ground breaking of the Pendray Plaza business complex in Delta. Jim continued in the real estate business throughout his life in Utah and Nevada, and was until recently, a broker with Engel and Völkers in Park City.



Jim is survived by his wife, Pat, and their two children, Chris and Lauri. Chris and his wife, Paula, live in Sydney, Australia, with their two teenage daughters, Ella and Tiana. Lauri and her husband, Tom Linton, live in London, England, with their teenage son, Dylan.



Jim valued his family dearly, and travelled the world to visit them, whether it was Sweden, Switzerland or Italy to visit relatives, or following the trail of his children and grandchildren to New York, Germany, Singapore and Australia. Jim had a real care for people as shown by the love and support he gave his family and everyone with whom he worked. The love, devotion and commitment he gave unconditionally to his soul mate, Pat, is a testament to the way all people should be treated. We will continue to look up to Jim, now and forever. May Jim rest in peace.



A celebration of Jim's life will be planned for next summer.

