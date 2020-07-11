1/1
Alvin H. "Al" Schiffman
1936 - 2020
Alvin "Al" H. Schiffman, 84, of Worcester, Mass., passed away on June 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Maxwell I. and Lillian Goldstein Schiffman of Bayside, N.Y. Al is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lili Schiffman of Worcester; son Cary M. Schiffman, wife Cheryl of Hudson, N.H., grandson, Maxwell; son Rickey B. Schiffman and wife Lauren of Westborough, Mass., grandsons Will, Sam and Ben; daughter Aimee L. and husband Christopher S. Robinson of Melrose, Mass., and grandsons Lyric and Justice. He also leaves Lili's daughters, Beth, Wendy, Caren, and Jordana and their children. Al also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Al graduated from Bayside High School, Bayside, N.Y. in 1955 and briefly attended the University of Miami. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956, was initially stationed at Fort Devens, Mass. and subsequently in Hawaii as Military Police in the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC). Al always jumped at the opportunity to share that he once kicked Frank Sinatra and his manager off Waikiki Beach.

He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, and Sinatra's "New York, New York" was Al's favorite song for obvious reasons. Al dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player and tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers in an attempt to fulfill that dream. The Dodgers passed on Al, so he spent several years playing softball in Central Massachusetts leagues and once faced Eddie Feigner's "King and his Court." Al's interest in hockey was strengthened by his sons who played, and he established the Worcester County Referees Association (WCRA), jokingly known by its unofficial motto, "We Can't Ref at All."

Those who knew Al will remember him for his affinity for telling jokes and sharing stories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, Mass. 02452 or AMVETS, 4646 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD, 20706.

To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit "The Tribute Wall."

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
