1/1
Amanda "Mandi" (Green) Averett
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda "Mandi" Green Averett

August 16, 1977 ~ November 19, 2020



Our dear sweet Mandi 43, returned home to the loving embrace of our Heavenly Father on the Morning of November 19, 2020.

Mandi came to this Earth, to her wonderful parents Phil and JoAn Green on August 16, 1977. She was raised in West Haven, Utah on her family's Dairy. She Graduated from Roy High School in 1995, and also furthered her education by receiving her Bachelor's degree from Weber State University.

Mandi enjoyed life's beauties through hard work and dedication, Skills she developed as a young girl by dutifully helping and learning from both of her Grandmothers. She used those talents to bless and enrich the lives of many people throughout her life.

While at Weber State, she met and married her best friend Nate (43) and what started out as a beautiful friendship blossomed into a loyal and passionate love. They were married for time and all eternity on May 21, 1999 in the Salt Lake Temple.

One of Mandi's greatest joys in life was motherhood. Mandi cherished her daughter Maysa (20). The amazing bond they shared brightened any space, especially our home. Singing, laughing and with a little mischief sprinkled in they mastered true happiness.

Mandi worked as a Chemist in her professional life, working for several different labs up and down the Wasatch front. Mandi was extremely talented, she loved to play the piano, garden, cross stitch, crocheting, sewing, quilting and scrapbooking. Anything to bring joy and beauty to her family and home.

Mandi was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mandi loved the Lord and served him faithfully through many different callings, such as Primary, Young Womens, and Ward Organist. Mandi was always in the service of her fellow men. She showed kindness and compassion through always giving.

Mandi is survived by her loving husband, Nate; a devoted daughter, Maysa; nurturing parents, Phil and JoAn Green; siblings, Nate Green, Christi (Craig) Warr, Jenni (Chris) Compton, and an abundance of loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, West Haven Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved