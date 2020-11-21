Amelia M. (Janiro) Nesbit, 87, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Claridge, PA fell asleep to the Lord on November 19, 2020 at her daughters home in Charlotte. She was born on January 31, 1933 in Leckrone, PA, to the late Dominic and Margaret (Ferrutti) Janiro. Amelia dedicated her life to raising her family. She was a member of St. Barbara Parish and The American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary, Post 260. Amelia is survived by her children, Denise (Courtney) Carlton of Charlotte, NC, William (Lisa) Nesbit, Jr. of Claridge, and David (Stacey) Nesbit of Delmont, PA; grandchildren, Laura (Mark) Davey, Michael (Kaitlyn) Nesbit, and Courtney Carlton; great-grandchildren, Graham, Reese, and Banks Davey; brother, Dominic Janiro of North Huntingdon, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Nesbit. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Barbara Parish, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, 15636, stbarbara.weshareonline.org.