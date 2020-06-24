Amelia Mary McClaine
1942 - 2020
Age 77, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, June 22nd, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1942, in Herman, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Michael and Olive Gonda. Amelia loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her ten grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed traveling and playing bingo. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph J. McClaine; loving mother of Mike (Lisa) McClaine, Toni (Dave) Detar, Kelly (Jeff) Shelton and Beth (Chris) Seabright; and the cherished grandmother of Sean, Rachel and Christian McClaine, Matt and Andy Detar, Alyssa and Maddie Shelton and Allyson, Kellen and Landon Seabright. She is survived by her brother Ronald Gonda and sister Joyce Stiveson; and was preceded in death by her siblings Michael Gonda, Albert Gonda and Carol Lingenfelter. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Mass will be celebrated in Amelia's honor at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair, Friday, June 26, 2020, 12:30 PM. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Horses with Hope in Bethel Park (https://www.horseswithhope.org/).

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
