Oneida-Amelia A. Thompson, 66, of Valenti's Country Estates died Sunday morning November 1, 2020 in Abraham House in Rome after a valiant battle with cancer.
Amelia was born on February 17, 1954 in Ontario Canada to Thomas F. and Betty Woodward McCormick. She came to the area at a very young age and was a graduate of South Otselic High School class of 1972.
Amelia moved to Maine in 1986 where she worked for K Mart until its closing in 1995. She the was employed as an administrative assistant for the United Cerebral Palsy Center in Maine until 2013 when she moved back to Oneida.
On August 12, 1989 she married Charles A. Thompson in Portland ME. Charles died on December 20, 2010.
Surviving is five sisters and four brothers and several nieces and nephews.
In her memory memorial contributions may be made to the Oneida Healthcare Foundation Cancer Care Fund 321 Genesee Street Oneida, NY 13421 https://www.oneidahealth.org/oneida-health-cancer-care-fund-donate-now/