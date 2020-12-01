1/1
Amelia Thompson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oneida-Amelia A. Thompson, 66, of Valenti's Country Estates died Sunday morning November 1, 2020 in Abraham House in Rome after a valiant battle with cancer.

Amelia was born on February 17, 1954 in Ontario Canada to Thomas F. and Betty Woodward McCormick. She came to the area at a very young age and was a graduate of South Otselic High School class of 1972.

Amelia moved to Maine in 1986 where she worked for K Mart until its closing in 1995. She the was employed as an administrative assistant for the United Cerebral Palsy Center in Maine until 2013 when she moved back to Oneida.

On August 12, 1989 she married Charles A. Thompson in Portland ME. Charles died on December 20, 2010.

Surviving is five sisters and four brothers and several nieces and nephews.

In her memory memorial contributions may be made to the Oneida Healthcare Foundation Cancer Care Fund 321 Genesee Street Oneida, NY 13421 https://www.oneidahealth.org/oneida-health-cancer-care-fund-donate-now/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ironside Funeral Home Inc from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ironside Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved