Andrew Harry Boyd
Andrew Harry Boyd
Age 41, of Pittsburgh, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Andrew is survived by his loving daughter, Madelynn Boyd; parents, Terry and Rachel Boyd; brothers, Matt (Robin) Boyd, Steve Boyd, and Dave (Nikki) Boyd; niece and nephews, of Jordan, Matthew and Taylor Boyd, and Georgia and Austin Boyd. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Ellen Boyd. Andrew was a great high-school football player and avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He had a great sense of humor. Andrew had lots of friends and family and will be sorely missed every day. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERs. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave. Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Monday 6-8PM, where a service will be held at 8PM. At the family's request, no donations or flowers.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
NOV
16
Service
08:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
