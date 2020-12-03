1/1
Angeline L. Lasser
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Turtle Creek, age 89, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Christian R. "Bob" Lasser.

Loving mother of Robert Lasser of New Kensington, Gary (Lisa) Lasser of Monroeville, Darla Lasser of Turtle Creek and the late Kevin Lasser.

Angeline is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Daughter of the late Domenic and Philomena Flotta.

Angeline was the last survivor of her 12 siblings.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Angeline was a former employee at Lane Byrant in Monroeville Mall. She will be remembered mostly for her love of her family and how she never found any wrong in anybody.

Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.

All visitors must wear a face covering.

Angeline will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
DT
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved