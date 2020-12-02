1/
Angeline Therese Marchetto
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline Marchetto

August 1 1918 – November 29 2020



Angie, whom family fondly called Dede, was born in Seattle on August 1 1918 to a close Italian immigrant family, the youngest of four sisters. Dede grew up on Beacon Hill and was a lifetime member of St. George Church. Dede was not married and had no children but was loved by all her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Dede loved traveling particularly to annual Seaside family vacations and trips to visit the California missions. Dede's last years were spent at Providence Mt. St. Vincent in West Seattle where she was loved for her sweet, friendly, feisty disposition. Our family will always be grateful to Stephanie and all her colleagues on 4S for their wonderful care of Dede. Dede is survived by her older sister Elinor and by all her nieces, nephews, great-and-great great nieces and nephews who loved her deeply. Please share your memories of Angeline by signing her online guest book.

In lieu of flowers our family requests a donation be made in Dede's name to Providence Mt. St. Vincent Foundation, Seattle, WA.

Please disregard the sentence -"To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angeline Therese Marchetto, please visit our floral store." The family request that any donations please be made to Providence Mt. St. Vincent Foundation. Thank you.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME
4567 RAINIER AVE S
SEATTLE, WA 98118
(206) 722-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved