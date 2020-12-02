Angeline Marchetto



August 1 1918 – November 29 2020







Angie, whom family fondly called Dede, was born in Seattle on August 1 1918 to a close Italian immigrant family, the youngest of four sisters. Dede grew up on Beacon Hill and was a lifetime member of St. George Church. Dede was not married and had no children but was loved by all her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Dede loved traveling particularly to annual Seaside family vacations and trips to visit the California missions. Dede's last years were spent at Providence Mt. St. Vincent in West Seattle where she was loved for her sweet, friendly, feisty disposition. Our family will always be grateful to Stephanie and all her colleagues on 4S for their wonderful care of Dede. Dede is survived by her older sister Elinor and by all her nieces, nephews, great-and-great great nieces and nephews who loved her deeply. Please share your memories of Angeline by signing her online guest book.



In lieu of flowers our family requests a donation be made in Dede's name to Providence Mt. St. Vincent Foundation, Seattle, WA.



Please disregard the sentence -"To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angeline Therese Marchetto, please visit our floral store." The family request that any donations please be made to Providence Mt. St. Vincent Foundation. Thank you.





