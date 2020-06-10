Angelo A. Pampena
Angelo A. Pampena
Age 83, of Verona, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Pasqualina Pampena. Angelo is survived by 3 brother in laws, 4 sister in laws, 3 nephews, 4 nieces and 4 great nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother in law Vincenzo Pampena, and his lifelong friend Antonio Tozzi. Angelo loved spending his time golfing and especially loved his trips to the casino. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 10am until time of Blessing Service at 1pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Interment will be private.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
JUN
11
Service
01:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
