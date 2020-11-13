Mrs. Ann Johnson Griggs, 96, of Concord, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Accordius Health of Concord.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel, officiated by Rev. Jim Hood. The family will receive friends from 10-11 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Hartsville, SC.



She was born in Hartsville, South Carolina on May 5, 1924, to Pearl Easterling Johnson and Ike Johnson. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Griggs; her sons, Van Griggs and Carroll Cassidy; and her siblings, W. E. Johnson, William Ike Johnson Darrell Johnson, Sarah Phelps and Myrtle Gainey.



She is survived by her daughter, Frances Cassidy Fowler (Eddie); her son, Bryan Cassidy (Ruth) of Tennessee; her grandchildren, Cindy Jolly (Barry), Amy Sowell (Dennis), Todd Cassidy (Donna) all of South Carolina, David Fowler (Sharon) of Concord and Justin Fowler of Charlotte. Great-grandchildren are Katelynn and Matthew Fowler, Ryan Morrell, Zeb Seth Sowell, her adopted granddaughter, Kelly Barbee and her children, and her best friend, Hilda Bean of Concord.



Ann had a special love of children and ran a small daycare in her home for years.



Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus

County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



The family would like to thank the staff of Accordius Health for all the kindness and thoughtful care of Ms. Ann.



