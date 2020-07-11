Ann Vallo, of Butler, formerly of Bredinville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Newhaven Court at Clearview.



Born in Chicora, she was a daughter of the late Mike and Rose Trulik Lazuka.



Ann worked for many years as a self-employed hairdresser.



She was a member of Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church and she belonged to Saint Paul Guild and Christian Mothers.



She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and her longtime friends, Steve and Hazel Maskal.



In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Vallo, who passed away April 6, 1993; four brothers; and three sisters.



There will be no visitation, and services and burial will be private.



The extended Vallo family is grateful to Newhaven Court and Amedisys for the excellent care provided to Ann.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler.

