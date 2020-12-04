Annette Marie (Venturella) Daniels passed away on December 2, 2020, at the age of 86. A former resident of Swissvale, PA and attendee of Swissvale High School, Annette was a force to be reckoned with as the quintessential Italian matriarch of her family. Annette cherished time spent with family, cooking for family and friends, and visiting restaurants. She enjoyed dancing, cleaning her house, watching the Food Network and stashing sweets in her dresser drawers. Stubborn and brutally honest, Annette "spoke the truth" to her loved ones and life will not be the same without her. After several battles with cancer, years of lugging oxygen tanks, and the loneliness of assisted living during the pandemic, Annette deservedly left this earth peacefully in her sleep. She lived a life she would call "beauty-full." She was the loving mother of Mary Renee "Rae" Whitfield (Gregg) and Stacey Enterline (Greg), along with her brother Mark Venturella (Patti), grandmother to Sean, Natalie and Ryan (Micah) Whitfield, Bethany and Kayla Enterline, and great-grandmother to Elizabeth Whitfield. She will be missed by her many nephews, nieces, and cousins. No public service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in her name to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747)

