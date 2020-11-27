1/1
Anthony Joseph "Deacon Tony" Lopez
1929 - 2020
Anthony Joseph (Deacon Tony) Lopez, 91, passed away November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah attended by his loving wife and sons. He was born November 2, 1929 to Savino Lopez and Estanislada Tellez in Denver, Colorado and married his beloved wife Constance Marie Olivas Lopez, September 21, 1949 in Greeley, Colorado.



He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. Tony was an ordained Permanent Deacon and faithful member of the Roman Catholic Church of the Salt Lake Dioceses. As part of his ministry, he worked for Catholic Community Services as well as the Spanish speaking ministry of several local parishes.

Tony enjoyed card games, dominos, bowling, playing and watching sports especially the Utah Jazz, the LA Dodgers, the Denver Broncos, and Notre Dame Football, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. His greatest love, besides his spouse, was serving Jesus and the community through his pastoral activities, which included assisting many immigrants in obtaining their United States citizenship.

He is survived by Constance his wife of 71 years; children Michael James (Shelley) Lopez; Dale Andrew (Victoria) Lopez; Samuel Thomas (Cyndie) Lopez; Lucille Orcillia (Steve) Trevino; and daughter-in-law Tina Pineida Lopez; 29 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son John Anthony Lopez, his parents and siblings.

The family would like to thank Avamere Mountain Ridge Assisted Living and Symbii Hospice nurses and staff for all the care they provided for Tony.

A viewing will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. A private family Rosary will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:30 pm, with a private family Mass, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed at www.myers-mortuary.com. To watch the Rosary scroll to the bottom of the obituary page on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and to watch the Mass scroll to the bottom of the obituary page on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Catholic Community Services of Utah.

Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Myers Mortuary
DEC
1
Rosary
07:30 PM
livestreamed at www.myers-mortuary.com
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
livestreamed at www.myers-mortuary.com
