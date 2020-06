Antoinette C. (Harmon) Ferry, Age 72, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard Ferry; loving mother of Kimberley Ferry; Daughter of the late Joseph William Harmon and Lola Lorene (Wolfe) Harmon; She was the loving sister of Frank Harmon, William Harmon, Randy Harmon and Larry Otto; She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors.Antoinette was a 1965 graduate of Bethel Park High School, and later married her beloved husband of 52 years, Richard Ferry. She was an avid Bingo Player and enjoyed watching Golf. After a 26 year career with PNC Bank she retired to her home in Bethel Park. A private Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association ( diabetes.org ).