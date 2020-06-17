Antoinette C. (Harmon) Ferry
1947 - 2020
Antoinette C. (Harmon) Ferry, Age 72, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard Ferry; loving mother of Kimberley Ferry; Daughter of the late Joseph William Harmon and Lola Lorene (Wolfe) Harmon; She was the loving sister of Frank Harmon, William Harmon, Randy Harmon and Larry Otto; She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors.

Antoinette was a 1965 graduate of Bethel Park High School, and later married her beloved husband of 52 years, Richard Ferry. She was an avid Bingo Player and enjoyed watching Golf. After a 26 year career with PNC Bank she retired to her home in Bethel Park. A private Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
