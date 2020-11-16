Nina Mongiat of Winnebago, Illinois peacefully passed away, as her brother Claudio held her hand while she entered into eternal life to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020. It was observed as she passed, the sky started crying raindrops. Born on September 1, 1950 in Fanna, Italy, the daughter of Pietro and Maria Mongiat. Nina immigrated to the United States in 1967 with her mother and brothers, Walter and Claudio. Her father arrived a year earlier to establish a household for the family in Rockford. For many years, Nina worked at Nelson Knitting and later at Cincinnati Tool Steel, where she worked for 25 years, retiring in 2017. She was a member of St. Bernadette Church. Nina enjoyed being with family and traveling to antique shows and malls, collecting iridescent antique glass. During her brother Walter's lengthy illness, Nina cared for him until his passing in 2005. She is survived by her brother Claudio; cousins Sante (Kay) DeMarco of Pecatonica and Mario and John (Diane) Mongiat of New York; and numerous other cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Pietro and Maria, and brother Walter. Special recognition to longtime loyal family friends Joe Paris and Frank and Jody Perrecone, and thanks to staff at DaVita Dialysis - Rockton Avenue and Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside.

