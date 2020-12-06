April Butters
October 22, 1951 ~ December 2, 2020
On Wednesday December 2, 2020, April Butters a wonderful loving daughter, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 69 of an unexpected heart attack.
April was loved by all who knew her. She has been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. April served a full-time mission in the New York City Mission and currently was serving as ward chorister. She always took her callings seriously fulfilling them perfectly, giving her all.
She worked at the Church office building for eight years in the finance department, involved herself in community service and later loving her work especially at Subway for the interactions she had with people. She loved to make others happy.
April began her volunteer service young as a teen Candy Striper at Dee Hospital, and later as a volunteer at the yearly Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition. Her community service continued for years as she served at Abravanel Hall with the Utah Symphony. April attended Steven's Henager and Weber College. April loved vacations and was anxious to use her driver's license with the star on it. Collections of rings, shoes, and purses were her hobbies.
April was an accomplished pianist and has shared her talents in music with hundreds of children, teaching them the gospel of Jesus Christ through song.
April's focus the past few years has been tirelessly caring for her mother until her
mother's death at the age of 93.
April was preceded in death by her mother, LuJean Gray (October, 2020) and her father Dale Butters (December, 1965). She is survived by her two sisters, Chris VanBrocklin (Robert), and Jodie Kohler (Gary), also 14 nieces and nephews and 43 great-nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved, always being interested in each of their lives. She especially loved seeing their Instagram's.
The Graveside Service will be conducted by her loving Bishop, Aaron Davis and broadcast via Zoom, Monday December 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
Zoom ( https://inmoment.zoom.us/j/95953919647
) Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
We wish to thank the many friends and family members who have expressed their sympathy and have showed genuine love for our dearly loved April.