Arlene W. Caton
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of East Pittsburgh, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Beloved mother of Lee (Stephanie) Caton and the late Robert Lee.

Loving companion of Ray Clark.

Sister of Wilma (Bob) Schambura, William (Philomena) Caton, and Waverly Caton.

Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Arlene leaves behind her adored kitten, Babyo.

Friends welcome Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved