Of East Pittsburgh, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.



Beloved mother of Lee (Stephanie) Caton and the late Robert Lee.



Loving companion of Ray Clark.



Sister of Wilma (Bob) Schambura, William (Philomena) Caton, and Waverly Caton.



Also survived by nieces and nephews.



Arlene leaves behind her adored kitten, Babyo.



Friends welcome Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

