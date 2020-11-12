Arthur A Hill, of Durhamville, passed away on Sunday evening, October 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Taunton, MA the son of Roger S. Hill and Dorothy E. Anderson Hill.
Arthur lived his early years in the Albany, NY area, as well as Georgeville, Quebec Canada. He graduated High School in Virginia
He enlisted with the 27th Infantry Division of the NY National Guard on March 20, 1951. On December 7, 1953 he enlisted with the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served with eight U.S. Army Korea Posts in the Continental US as well as the Northwest Territories in Canada. He also served as US Army Military Policeman. He was Honorably Discharged on August 26, 1957
A month later, on September 28, 1957 he had the great joy in his life by uniting in Holy Matrimony with Anne Marie Drummond in St. John's Episcopal Church Oneida.
Art was employed for over 20 years as a freight driver with Consolidated Freightways in Marcy, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Anne; his three daughters, LeeAnne and companion Steve Donlon of Canastota, Valerie Hill of Sherrill and Claudia (Rob) Hite of Endwell; seven granddaughters, Jennifer Morawski, Karen Morawski, Linda Morawski, Mary Morawski, Haley Ritter, Kira Ritter and Ella Ritter; three sisters, Janet (Carl) Fitch of Scotia, Janice Hill of Scotia and Priscilla Crawford of Matthews, NC; a sister in law, Linda Hill of South Lake Tahoe, CA; a brother Roger (Patricia) Hill of Phoenix, AZ and several nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by two sisters Anne Rohleder and Marion LaGrange and two brothers Walter Hill and Colin Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church 341 Main Street Oneida, NY 13421 or online at https://www.stjohnsoneida.org/donate
.