Arthur G. "Bucky" Terkelson
1947 - 2020
CLINTON – Art was born September 10, 1947 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah where he was a man of little means growing up in the country farm land.

He graduated from Ogden High School, Class of '66 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in the induction class of E-4-1 Fort Lewis, WA. He served 10 months in Mannheim, Germany and 1 ½ months in Long Bien, Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army on August 15, 1969.

Art met his bride-to-be, Deborah Merriam, the same day he returned home. They both attended Weber State College where Art graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor's in Police Science and a minor in Chemistry. He married Deborah Merriam on August 12, 1972 and together they has our daughters; Theadra Ann Chapman, Janelle Donna Peterson (Brad), Karla Marie Krause (Joseph), Kassandra Kay Lamoreaux (Trent), who were all successful in their own endeavors. Art loved his seven grandchildren; Jenna, Quinn, Elsa, Ryan, Erik, Lisa, and Samuel. Of all of Art's accomplishments, he considered his family as his greatest.

He began working at the newly contracted Weber State University State Crime Lab where he served as a criminalist and later elevated to the position of crime lab manager.

He joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves, serving 28 years as a federal agent in the Office of Special Investigations conducting investigations and protective service operations and achieving the rank of Lt. Col.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. He survived by his adorable wife, children, grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Clinton 5th Ward Chapel, 2203 West 2300 North. However, the family does invite you to join them virtually at terkfuneral.org. The family will meet with friends Tuesday, November 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

Interment, Clinton City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
