1/1
Arthur M. Chavez
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur M. Chavez, age 88, our beloved husband and father peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with his wife of 60 years, Erlinda lovingly by his side. He was a resident of Belen and a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of six.

Arthur is a veteran serving in both the Air Force (1949-1953) and Army (1955-1958). During his time in the Army he was a trained paratrooper and served during the Korean War along with his brother, Juan Chavez. He was retired from Civil Service after 22 years and also retired from the State of New Mexico after 14 years of service. During his lifetime, Arthur aka "Tule" enjoyed fishing, hunting, creating artwork through drawing and wood carving, going to casinos, road trips and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leandro and Felicitas Chavez; his mother-in-law, Adelina Montano; brothers and sisters, Eloy Chavez, Matilde Jaramillo, Josefita Gutierrez, Juan Chavez and wife Fila Chavez; son-in-law, Jimmy L. Wallace, Jr.; and his granddaughter, Amber Miles.

He is survived by his wife, Erlinda Chavez; children, Arthur L. Chavez and wife Aimee, Stephanie Wallace and fiancé Byron Peters, Martin Chavez, Paul Chavez, Juliette Miles and husband Jeffrey, and Joe Max Chavez; as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services are pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - University from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - University

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved