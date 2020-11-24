Arthur M. Chavez, age 88, our beloved husband and father peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with his wife of 60 years, Erlinda lovingly by his side. He was a resident of Belen and a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of six.



Arthur is a veteran serving in both the Air Force (1949-1953) and Army (1955-1958). During his time in the Army he was a trained paratrooper and served during the Korean War along with his brother, Juan Chavez. He was retired from Civil Service after 22 years and also retired from the State of New Mexico after 14 years of service. During his lifetime, Arthur aka "Tule" enjoyed fishing, hunting, creating artwork through drawing and wood carving, going to casinos, road trips and spending time with his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Leandro and Felicitas Chavez; his mother-in-law, Adelina Montano; brothers and sisters, Eloy Chavez, Matilde Jaramillo, Josefita Gutierrez, Juan Chavez and wife Fila Chavez; son-in-law, Jimmy L. Wallace, Jr.; and his granddaughter, Amber Miles.



He is survived by his wife, Erlinda Chavez; children, Arthur L. Chavez and wife Aimee, Stephanie Wallace and fiancé Byron Peters, Martin Chavez, Paul Chavez, Juliette Miles and husband Jeffrey, and Joe Max Chavez; as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Funeral services are pending.





