August 3, 1958- November 4, 2020







Arthur (Art) Valdez at the age of 62 beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather was called to his Eternal resting place on Wednesday November 4, 2020 resident of Albuquerque.







He is proceeded in death by his loving mother Perfilia Valdez. He is survived by wife Margaret (Donna)Valdez 4 Daughters Linda and Spouse Rob, Loretta, Monica and spouse Juan, Nayeli 4 Sons Cruz, Antonio, Alejandro, Dominic 2 Grandson and 6 Granddaughters



Father Faustino Valdez, brothers Juan Valdez and wife and 3 Nieces



Employee at Albuquerque publishing for 31 years







Service will be held at a later time Due to COVID-19 .







The Valdez family would like to thank you for your support and prayers at this difficult time.





