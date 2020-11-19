1/1
Arthur Valdez
1958 - 2020
August 3, 1958- November 4, 2020



Arthur (Art) Valdez at the age of 62 beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather was called to his Eternal resting place on Wednesday November 4, 2020 resident of Albuquerque.



He is proceeded in death by his loving mother Perfilia Valdez. He is survived by wife Margaret (Donna)Valdez 4 Daughters Linda and Spouse Rob, Loretta, Monica and spouse Juan, Nayeli 4 Sons Cruz, Antonio, Alejandro, Dominic 2 Grandson and 6 Granddaughters

Father Faustino Valdez, brothers Juan Valdez and wife and 3 Nieces

Employee at Albuquerque publishing for 31 years



Service will be held at a later time Due to COVID-19 .



The Valdez family would like to thank you for your support and prayers at this difficult time.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
