Ashley Jean Scott Hankins, 43, passed away on November 5, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ after a courageous fight with ROS-1 Lung Cancer.



A long-time resident of Phoenix, Arizona, Ashley was born in Minocqua, Wisconsin on March 26, 1977 to Robert V. & Nancy G. Scott – also current residents of Phoenix, AZ. She is the eternal 'love muffin' to her adoring husband, Joe Hankins; married on November 20, 2009 in Scottsdale, AZ. Ashley will continue to shine down on her beautiful children, that share her spunk, beautiful smile & sparkle in their eyes. Gunnar Cade & Harlee Jean have also inherited their Mom's faith & strength and will always know her immense love for them.



Ashley is survived by her siblings – Lindsay Scott Kostecki (Eric) – Burbank, IL; Charles J. Scott (Bryn) – Phoenix, AZ; and Caroline Scott Janak (Peter) – Tucson, AZ. The "Scott Kids" were products of the Northwoods of Wisconsin, spending countless hours on the lake – whether it was skiing with the Min-Aqua Bats water ski show or snowmobiling in the winters, there is no way to measure the amount of fun they had together. It is Ashley's wish that Gunnar & Harlee know and love the Northwoods as much as she did, and her siblings plan to do everything they can to make sure that happens.



She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends (many since birth). Ashley was also blessed to have Joe's family in her life, his parents, her stepson Joseph, Joe's siblings, and the rest of his family. Their love for her was sincere & from the heart. Those welcoming her home to be with the Lord include grandparents – James & Esther Glyman and Vernon & Suzanne Scott; aunt Susan Glyman Warnhoff; all her great-grandparents and many dear family friends.



In 1989, the Scott family moved from Minocqua, WI to Scottsdale, AZ, where Ashley started at Mohave Middle School & then went on to graduate from Saguaro High School. Being the magnetic spirit that she was, she quickly made some lifelong friends that remain today. Ashley graduated from NAU in Flagstaff, AZ with a degree in Social Work – fitting for her eventual career as a hairstylist for 20+ years. A whiz with the scissors & hair color, all those who left her chair felt spectacular. Not only because they looked amazing, but her kind soul lifted her clients up.



For the past 2+ years Ashley has exhibited immense grace, faith, and strength as she battled a rare form of lung cancer (ROS-1). An absolute fighter until the end, her positive outlook was admirable & giving up wasn't an option. There is peace knowing that her pain & suffering has come to an end, and she is flying with the angels.



Our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, niece, aunt, cousin, friend… We know she is watching over us – little signs every day reassure that her beautiful smile is shining down! And our faith is strengthened knowing that one day we will be reunited.



The immense outpouring of love, prayers, and sympathy from family & friends all over the country has been overwhelming; and the thoughtful messages are greatly appreciated during this difficult time. With absolute gratitude, Thank you!



"So let me say before we part… You'll be with me like a handprint on the heart."



A small, private family memorial service (due to Covid restrictions) will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home in Phoenix, Arizona. A celebration of Ashley's life will be held this summer in Minocqua, WI.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the 'Support for the Hankins' GoFundMe account, created to ease the financial burden of medical expenses: https://gf.me/u/y77w95



