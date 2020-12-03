1/1
Austin Tracy Burningham
1993 - 2020
Bountiful, UT – Austin 'AB' Burningham was born March, 31 1993 to Scott and Royann Burningham in Bountiful. Austin unexpectedly passed away on November 30, 2020. He was always known as his mom's "Sweet Boy."

He loved life and lived it to the fullest with his fiancé Alexus Dobbins and the many friends by his side. Together, they all created great memories. He worked hard and played harder. Some of his favorite things he liked to do was spend time at his family's cabin, snowmobile, shoot guns, and race around in Gladys and Lila (his trucks). He loved music, movies, REAL games with his RSL family, and the Buccaneers. But most of all, he loved his family. He had a heart of gold and would literally give the shirt off his back.

He graduated from Bountiful High School in 2011 and he continued his education at CH Spencer as a Machinist. He played football for 10 years and raced snowmobiles with RMSHA, #555.

He is survived by his parents, Scott and Royann, brothers, Morgan (Kara) Burningham and Cody Burningham, sister Whitney (Jake) Lee, several nieces and nephews, fiancé, Alexus ("Ol' lady"), and the Dobbins family. Preceded in death by his Grandpa Jerry, Grandma Kinsey, and Uncle Todd.

Viewing to be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, on Thursday, December 3rd from 6:00-8:00 pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, December 4th 12:00 noon at Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
DEC
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Scott and Royann, Morgan, Cody, and Whitney- My heart aches for you all. Your family is a special part of my family and one I am consistently thankful for. Sending prayers your way during this time. XO.
Mandy Eggett-Sorenson
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sad for the loss of AB. I knew him mostly as one of the coaches from little league football. He played the game hard. Thoughts and prayers to Scott and Royann and family for their loss.
Scott Coffman
Friend
