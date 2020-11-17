1/1
Austin W. Espey
1985 - 2020
Austin Espey, 35, of Worcester, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

He leaves his loving daughters, Alayna and Lucy Espey; his mother, Lorraine Pennell of Worcester; his sister Molly Pennell; his aunt Annmarie Coleman of Phoenix, Arizona; many cousins and close friends in Worcester who are very dear to him and his family. He was born in Albany, NY, son of Richard Espey and Lorraine Pennell.

Austin worked in sales at a retail store. He loved his children. He enjoyed playing basketball and sports.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a GoFundMe page in Austin's name for the care of his two daughters: https://gf.me/u/y8xgs5


Published in Rice Funeral Home - Worcester from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
Funeral services provided by
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
