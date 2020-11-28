Barbara A. Schmitt, 86, of Murrysville, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Walden's View, North Huntingdon. She was born November 24, 1934 in Altoona, daughter of the late Carl and Lida Dietz. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Lichty, her second husband, Alfred Schmitt; and a sister, Donna (Jim) Eichelberger. Prior to retirement, she was an executive secretary for US Steel Research Lab for over 30 years. Barbara was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Penn Hills. She liked to travel, enjoyed playing cards with friends and loved her dogs. She took pride in working elections, volunteered at the blood bank and the food bank. She was also an avid baker. Barbara is survived by four children, Debra (Gene) Mannella, Dana (Thomas) VanKirk, David (Antoinette) Lichty and Chuck (Francine) Lichty; eight grandchildren, Jenna, Julie (Cody), Brian, Eric, Danielle, Alexandra, Chuckie (Anne), and Nicole (Brian); three great-grandkids, Marleigh, Leo and Mia; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Alhzheimer's Association or to a local animal charity.

