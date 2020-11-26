Barbara D. Sampson, 87, of Murrysville passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born February 1, 1933, in New York City, daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (Lomas) Dawson. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry M. Sampson. She was an avid gardener and was proud to have the Murrysville Garden Club tour her gardens. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville. Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Pamela (Tim) Thompson of Murrysville, Jennifer (Joel) Kreider of Mechanicsburg and Lauren Lemmon of Delaware, OH; five grandchildren, Andrew Lemmon, Ryan Lemmon, Brent Kreider, Ashley Mason and Jennifer Kelly; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Wolf and nieces and nephews. No service is planned at this time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville in Barbara's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store