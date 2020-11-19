1/1
Barbara Deloris Watson
1989 - 2020
Barbara Deloris Watson, 31 of Georgiana, Alabama was born in Andalusia, AL on July 26, 1989 to Brenda Watson and Willie Cobb, Jr.

She became a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at a young age. She attended and graduated from Georgiana High School, the class of 2007.

On Saturday, November 7, 2020. Barbara's life here on earth came to an end and heaven gained a new angel who was beautiful inside and out. She was proceeded in death by her Grandfather, David Watson, Sr., Grandmother Deloris Cobb, Aunt Cora Blackmon, Uncle Bradley Watson and other loved ones.

She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Ja'Mikel Ty'Quan Watson and Mother Brenda Watson of Georgiana, AL; Father Willie Cobb, Jr, of Evergreen, AL; Two Sisters, Kimberly Watson of Andalusia, AL; Nekoeda Watson of Georgiana, AL; Grandmother Maxine Carroll of Evergreen, AL; Grandfather, Willie Cobb, Sr. of Cantonment, FL;1 Niece and 1 Nephew, A'lessia Watson and Ca'marcus Williams of Andalusia, AL; 6 Aunts, M) Rudolph of Belleville, AL; Sandra Kent, Latasha Holley of Evergreen, AL; Debra Cobb of Cantonment, FL; Bonita (Cory) Curry of Andalusia, AL; Koshie (Trevis) Sims of Colorado Springs, CO; 6 Uncles Robert James English of Monroeville, AL; Tony (Pamela) Cobb, Jeffery (Raquel) Cobb, David Watson, Jr. all of Evergreen, AL; Joe C (Dauonta) Carroll, Jr. and Jerry Brown of Pensacola, FL; Special Cousin Audreanna Cobb of Evergreen, AL and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.


Published in Georgiana Memorial Funeral Home from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Georgiana Memorial Funeral Home
339 Hwy 31 S
Georgiana, AL 36033
(334) 376-9284
