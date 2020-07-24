Barbara Walton, 97, beloved mother and grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She entered this world on January 14, 1923, in Evanston, IL, born to Welford and Lillian Sizemore. Her parents; all four siblings, Welford Jr., Furman, Charles, Ruth; her husband, Guy Walton; and her son, Guy Walton Jr. preceded her in death.



She passed peacefully of natural causes after 21 years of home care by her daughter and her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Arias and husband Charles of Albuquerque, New Mexico and their children Gregory and Jeremiah; son, Roy J. Griffin and wife Esterlene of Fort Worth, Texas and their children Kevin, Lesa, and Keith; as well as three great-grandchildren.



Barbara worked retail before meeting her husband upon which she decided to become a homemaker and take care of her children.



There will be no services at this time.

