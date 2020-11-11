1/1
Barbara F. Moore
1937 - 2020
Barbara Frances Moore entered into eternal life on October 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. Barb was born on April 8, 1937 to John and Doris (Peavy) Neblock. Barb was raised at St. Vincent Orphanage in Freeport. She graduated from Ottawa Marquette High School. She married her loving husband, Ronnie, on May 26, 1956.

Barb was a member of St. Bridget Church. Barb worked at many medical offices. In 1982 she proudly achieved her goal of becoming an LPN. Mom always put the needs of her family first. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her great grandchildren. She was the best wife, mom, and nana. Mom/Nana, we miss you and you are forever in our hearts.

Barb is survived by her husband, Ronnie; daughter, Dawn (Pat) Flaningam; grandchildren, Ronnie (Tiffany) Flaningam, Sarah (Dale) Nelson; great grandchildren, Riley, Hunter, Kendyl, Ava, and Holly; step great grandchildren, Kevin, Jack, Randy, and Kaleb; sister, Dorthy Cortese; brother, Bobby Neblock; nieces Theresa, Kathy and Gina along with their families; cousins, Mary and Rosie. Barb is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Ronald Kevin; sister, Lois; brothers, Johnny and David; niece Lisa Smith.

Special thanks to the caring staff on the 10th floor at Swedish American Hospital, Northern Illinois Hospice, and to Linda Keller for all of your visits to mom and dad.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
