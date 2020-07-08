Age 90, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Green Tree, on Monday, July 6, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Lisivick II; loving mother of Edward (Christina Myerski) Lisivick III; Gary (Linda Carlisle) Lisivick and Jeffrey (Janice) Lisivick . Cherished grandmother of Edward Lisivick, IV and Kristin Lisivick. Our mother had a long and very fulfilling life. She raised three sons as a stay at home mom in an era that is gone. As youngsters, our mother decided it was more important for us to see this country than have a big house, so she was the one that instigated the purchase of a travel trailer. Together, we toured the United States as a family in several different recreational vehicles until the sons were out of the nest. Her marriage to Edward Sr. lasted until his death in 2000 and they both had a love of friendship and travel. Together, they traveled to the South Pacific, Central America, and Hawaii. In her later years, she enjoyed her yearly two month wintering vacations on the Big Island of Hawaii. She enjoyed playing her violin with the church and her organ at home. She had many friends scattered from Hawaii to Pittsburgh and we will all miss her strength and character. She showed us her strength and character by refusing dialysis and controlling her own destiny. Despite refusing treatment, she lived an additional five years on her own terms. She enjoyed giving back to the less fortunate and over the years she used her considerable sewing skills to donate items to both friends and charities. A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., in St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Private Inurnment in Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggest memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/.