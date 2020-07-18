Barbara (Wright) Seward died peacefully at North Ridge on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 87. She is survived by her children, Pamela Wilson and husband, Larry Wilson, Paul Seward Jr., Judy Bott and husband, Scott McLean; eight grandchildren, Rob Wilson, Rita Seward, Sally Seward, Patty Seward, William Seward, Simone Seward, Ida Sackett and Ashley Bott; and two great-grandchildren, Juniper Sackett and Teagan Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Seward Sr.



Barbara was born on October 6, 1932 in Electra, TX to Bert and Fredia Wright. She attended Lovington High School where she was a cheerleader, and graduated in 1950 as valedictorian. She attended one year at the University of NM where she met and married Paul Seward Sr. in 1952. They moved to Alameda, CA while Paul was enlisted in the United States Navy. They later moved back to Albuquerque when Paul was sent to Norman, OK for further Naval training, and permanently made Albuquerque home.



Barbara was an active volunteer. She was a member of the League of Women's Voters, active in her sorority, Tri Delta, which she held a national office. She was appointed to the Environmental Planning Commission and later appointed to the Albuquerque Planning Commission. She ran for and was elected to the Bernalillo County Commission in 1993, where she served two terms and became the Chairwoman.



After her two terms, she continued to volunteer on the Goals Commission, was a trustee and treasurer of the Albuquerque Conservation Trust, and the NM State Highway Commission.



A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date due to the current pandemic. The family would like to thank all staff at North Ridge for their generous and tireless care of Barbara.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store